BREAKING: Air India Delhi-Paris Flight Cancelled After Issues Identified During Pre-Flight Checks

New Delhi: An Air India flight AI-143 From Delhi to Paris has been cancelled after issues surfaced during pre-flight checks. This comes after Air India's Delhi-London flight was cancelled earlier today.

Issuing a statement, Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris of 17 June has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is being presently addressed. However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said flight has been cancelled...We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers. Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025 also stands cancelled."

Apart from these two flights, two more Air India flights including San Francisco-Mumbai and Ranchi-Delhi were also affected due to technical issues.

Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was delayed on Tuesday after the plane developed technical fault in one of its engines during a scheduled layover at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport while another flight to Ranchi from Delhi AI 9695 returned to IGI due to a technical snag.

While more details are yet to follow on the Delhi-Paris flight, reports suggests that another Air India flight AI-159 which was scheduled to fly to London from London was cancelled as it was flying with minimum equipment list.

DGCA to meet Air India officials over technical issues in Boeing 787

As technical issues continue to surface in Air India Boeing 787 fleet, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to hold a virtual meeting with airline's officials. The aviation watchdog will hold talks with both Air India and Air India Express officials.

