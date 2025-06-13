Air India Diverts Over 15 Flights After Iran Closes Airspace Amid Israel Strikes

Updated 13 June 2025 at 11:13 IST
New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced the diversion and return of more than 15 international flights after Iran closed its airspace. The decision comes following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, sparking a regional alert and prompting several airlines to avoid the affected zones.
Flight tracking data showed airlines began clearing out of the airspace above Iran, Iraq, and Israel early Friday morning. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was shut until further notice, and Israeli defence forces were put on high alert, anticipating potential retaliation from Iran.
Air India said that the diversions were necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members due to “emerging airspace restrictions” and uncertainty in the region.
In an official statement, Air India listed several long-haul international flights that were either diverted mid-air or returned to their origin airports. These include:
AI130 (London Heathrow–Mumbai): Diverted to Vienna
AI102 (New York–Delhi): Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 (New York–Mumbai): Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 (London Heathrow–Delhi): Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 (Mumbai–London Heathrow): Returned to Mumbai
AI119 (Mumbai–New York): Returned to Mumbai
AI103 (Delhi–Washington): Returned to Delhi
AI106 (Newark–Delhi): Returned to Delhi
AI188 (Vancouver–Delhi): Diverted to Jeddah
AI101 (Delhi–New York): Diverted to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 (Chicago–Delhi): Diverted to Jeddah
AI132 (London Heathrow–Bengaluru): Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 (London Heathrow–Delhi): Diverted to Vienna
AI104 (Washington–Delhi): Diverted to Vienna
AI190 (Toronto–Delhi): Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 (Delhi–Toronto): Returned to Delhi
Air India said it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide assistance to passengers impacted by delays or diversions.
Earlier in the day, Israel launched what it described as a large-scale military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities. According to the Israeli Defence Forces, the campaign is aimed at preventing Iran from advancing towards a nuclear weapon.
Iran responded by shutting its airspace until further notice, triggering flight route changes across multiple global carriers.
Published 13 June 2025 at 10:15 IST