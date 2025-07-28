Air India Express Flight Fails To Take Off From Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport Due To Technical Issue

Ghaziabad: An Air India Express flight from Ghaziabad's Hindon airport was unable to take off on Sunday due to a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport. The flight, which was scheduled to depart in the evening, was delayed indefinitely, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated.

According to an Air India Express spokesperson, the flight was grounded due to a technical issue that arose before takeoff. The spokesperson explained that the watch hour limitations at the airport further complicated the situation, making it impossible for the flight to depart as scheduled.

The airline has taken steps to mitigate the inconvenience caused to passengers. "We have provided guests with options including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund," the spokesperson said. The passengers were offered alternative arrangements, including accommodation at a nearby hotel, rescheduling their flight for the next day, or cancelling their booking altogether with a full refund.

The incident occurred a few days after another technical issue that plagued an Air India Express flight. On July 23, flight IX375 from Kozhikode to Doha returned to its origin shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight took off at 9.17 am and landed safely back at Calicut International Airport at 11.12 am.

The airline officials took steps to minimise the disruption caused to passengers. "We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis and provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed," the spokesperson said. The passengers were provided with refreshments while they waited for the alternative aircraft to be arranged.