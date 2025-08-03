Air India Express Flight Forced To Return To Bengaluru After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure

Bengaluru: A huge air tragedy was averted on Sunday night when an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata was forced to return and make an emergency landing due to mid-air hydraulic failure. The flight, Air India Express IX 2718, took off from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 7.16 pm on Sunday, 11 minutes behind schedule, but reported a technical issue shortly after departure. The incident has raised concerns regarding the aviation industry.

According to the reports, after information regarding the mid-air technical glitch, a full emergency was declared at 8.21 pm as a precautionary measure to ensure preparedness for any impact during landing. The flight landed safely back at Bengaluru airport at 9.19 pm, with all passengers and crew members on board.

Though the flight made an emergency landing safely, the incident has shed light on the importance of stringent safety protocols in the aviation industry. The prompt action taken by the pilots and air traffic control ensured that the situation was brought under control, and the flight landed safely.

As per officials, the Air India Express flight IX 2718 was scheduled to depart from KIA at 7.05 pm but took off 11 minutes late. After reporting the technical issue, the pilots initiated a return to the airport, and emergency services were put on standby. The swift response of the airport authorities and the pilots averted any disaster.