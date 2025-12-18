Updated 18 December 2025 at 10:49 IST
Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Cochin International Airport
A major tragedy was averted as an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft with 160 passengers on board was flying from Jeddah to Kozhikode.
Kochi: A major tragedy was averted as an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft with 160 passengers on board was flying from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to Kozhikode.
According to sources, the aircraft had encountered a technical issue with its tire. No casualty has been reported and the passengers have been safely evacuated. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection into the incident.
More details are awaited.
