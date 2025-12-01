Updated 1 December 2025 at 17:14 IST
Air India Express Flight to Dubai Diverted Back to Trichy After Technical Glitch
An Air India Express flight carrying 160 passengers to Dubai was diverted back to Trichy shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch.
An Air India Express flight destined for Dubai from Trichy with 160 passengers on board was diverted back to Trichy airport on Monday following a technical glitch, officials said.
The airplane circled in the sky for some time after take-off before returning to the airfield. All of the passengers were unharmed when it eventually made a safe landing in Trichy.
