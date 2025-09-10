Air India Express offers free rescheduling, full refunds for Nepal-bound passengers amid ongoing protest

New Delhi: In response to ongoing protests and unrest in Nepal, Air India Express announced that passengers booked to travel to or from Nepal until September 17 can reschedule their trips without any extra charges or cancel for a full refund, as per the Air India Express Spokesperson.

The airline made this decision to ensure passenger safety and convenience as protests continue over corruption and a controversial social media ban, which has led to at least 19 deaths and 500 injuries.

A statement from an Air India Express Spokesperson stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference. Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent."

"This support can be accessed easily through the airline's AI-powered chat assistant, Tia, by simply typing Nepal Travel. Tia is available on the Air India Express website, WhatsApp, and the mobile app. Our operations to and from Nepal remain unhindered beyond tomorrow. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of our guests and will continue to monitor the situation closely," the statement reads.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.