Air India Express Passenger Flight Hit By Laser Beam, Forced To Hover For 10 Minutes Before Landing At Chennai Airport

Chennai: A major aviation incident was averted in Chennai when an Air India Express flight from Pune to Chennai was hit by a laser beam while attempting to land at the Chennai Airport in the early hours of Tuesday. As per reports, the flight with 178 passengers onboard was forced to hover mid-air for 10 minutes before landing at the airport. The latest incident has raised concerns, which was the third such occurrence in the past two weeks.

Earlier, two similar incidents were reported on May 26 and June 5 involving Emirates flights from Dubai. An investigation has been launched to reveal those responsible for the incident.

According to reports, the Air India Express flight from Pune started its descent at around 1.10 am as it approached the Chennai airport. However, a laser beam targeting the flight disrupted flights landing, leaving the flight to hover mid-air for 10 minutes. The pilots were alerted to the laser beam and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed. The flight eventually landed safely at around 1.20 am.

The latest incident has raised concerns about flight safety due to the laser beams. An official stated that shining a laser beam at an aircraft can cause temporary disorientation to the pilots and disrupt clear visibility, making landing difficult. Rules 65 and 66 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 prohibit the use of aeronautical ground lights or other beacons with the potential of interfering with aircraft.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Chennai airport police were alerted to the incident. The beam of light only lasted a few minutes, and the source has not been traced as of now. The S2 Airport police have not registered a case so far.

The Greater Chennai Police have issued an advisory asking the public to refrain from shining laser beams at landing planes, releasing hot air balloons or light-emitting objects around the airspace, as it threatens the safety of the plane and passengers. The beam is reportedly said to have originated around the Guindy area.

This incident highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Aviation authorities must take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew. The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of current security protocols and the need for more stringent measures to prevent such incidents.