Air India Flight AI171 Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport: All You Need To Know About Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Updated 12 June 2025 at 15:28 IST
Ahmedabad: An Air India Flight, AI171, en route to London (Gatwick) from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashed shortly after taking off.
The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying a total of 242 people, including 11 children and two infants, went down near the Ghoda Camp area around 1:50 pm. Following the crash, a full emergency was declared at the airport, and rescue operations are ongoing. The condition of the passengers or the cause of the accident remains unknown at the moment.
Know about the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 15:28 IST