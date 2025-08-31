Air India Flight AI2913 Returns To Delhi After Engine Fire Warning

New Delhi: An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday was forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off following a fire indication in one of its engines, the airline confirmed. Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi for Indore when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine.

Following standard operating procedures, the pilots shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi. In a statement issued by Air India, it said, 'Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely'.

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will depart shortly for Indore. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident, an airline spokesperson further stated in a press release. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.