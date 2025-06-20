Republic World
  • Air India Cancels 8 Flights, Scales Back Global Operations Amid Ongoing Safety Checks, Full List Here

Updated 20 June 2025 at 10:55 IST

Air India Cancels 8 Flights, Scales Back Global Operations Amid Ongoing Safety Checks, Full List Here

Amid an ongoing safety crisis, Air India cancelled 8 more flights on June 20, claiming enhanced maintainance and operational needs.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Eight Air India flights were cancelled this morning, citing enhanced maintainance as the reason.
New Delhi: Air India announced the cancellation of eight flights on Friday, June 20, attributing the reason to enhanced maintenance and operational needs. These cancellations come as the airline continues to deal with the aftermath of the AI-171 crash at Ahmedabad that claimed 271 lives.

List Of Cancelled Flights

Among the flights that have been cancelled, four are international routes:

AI906: Dubai to Chennai  
AI308: Delhi to Melbourne  
AI309: Melbourne to Delhi  
AI2204: Dubai to Hyderabad  

Additionally, four domestic routes have also been cancelled:

AI874: Pune to Delhi  
AI456: Ahmedabad  to Delhi  
AI2872: Hyderabad to Mumbai  
AI571: Chennai to Mumbai

Crisis At Air India

These cancellations are part of a larger operational crisis following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Since that incident, more than 66 flights (operated by Boeing 787s) have been grounded and 24 out of the 33 Dreamliners in Air India’s fleet have undergone enhanced safety inspections mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Furthermore, two aircraft are currently classified as “AOG” (Aircraft on Ground) in Delhi due to maintenance issues.

The airline also scaled back service on 16 international routes and suspended three, including Delhi–Nairobi and Amritsar–London Gatwick, from June 21 to July 15. Flights to North America, Europe, Australia, and the Far East have been reduced to enhance schedule stability and accommodate longer flight times caused by Middle Eastern airspace restrictions.

Air India has assured that all affected passengers will receive full refunds, complimentary rescheduling options, and re-accommodation where feasible. The airline emphasizes that these measures are crucial for prioritizing safety, rebuilding public trust, and restoring operational resilience.

Published 20 June 2025 at 10:54 IST