Air India Flight Experiences Tail-Strike During Landing in Bengaluru; Return Flight Cancelled
The plane landed safely, and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any injuries. The return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India is making alternative travel arrangements for all affected passengers & aims to accommodate them at the earliest possible time
- India News
- 2 min read
Bengaluru: An Air India aircraft operating flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tail-strike while landing at Bengaluru airport today. The plane landed safely, and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any injuries.
According to an official statement from an Air India spokesperson, the incident occurred during the landing phase.
“The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection,” the spokesperson said.
“The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities,” the Airlines said.
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As a direct consequence of the tail-strike and subsequent grounding of the aircraft, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India is making alternative travel arrangements for all affected passengers and aims to accommodate them at the earliest possible time.
Tail-strikes occur when the rear underside of an aircraft touches the runway during takeoff or landing. While such incidents are rare, they typically lead to mandatory safety inspections and can cause operational disruptions. No details on the extent of damage to the aircraft have been released so far.
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Air India has not issued any further updates on the cause of the tail-strike or the expected duration of the aircraft’s grounding. Passengers are advised to check with the airline for the latest information on rebooking options.
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