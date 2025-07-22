Air India Flight From Hong Kong Catches Fire After Landing At Delhi Airport

An Air India aircraft, AI 315, caught fire soon after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Monday.

Passengers and crew members are safe, Air India said in a statement.

The Hong Kong-Delhi Flight witnessed an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire when it was parked at the gate and passengers had begun disembarking.

Damage has been caused to the aircraft due to the fire.

An investigation to ascertain the reason behind the fire is underway.

In a statement, Air India said that the auxiliary power unit (APU) was automatically shut down as per system design, leading to the incident.

“Flight AI315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design. There was some damage to the aircraft, however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally, and are safe,” the statement read.

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," added the statement.