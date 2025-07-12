BREAKING Air India Flight From Riyadh Reports Fuel Smell, Shuts Down Engine, Returns To Bay

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Riyadh, operated by an A320 aircraft, returned to the bay after a strong smell of fuel vapour was reported shortly after engine start-up.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight AI-922 from Riyadh (RUH) to Mumbai (BOM).

According to the pilot, a strong fuel vapour smell was detected in both the cockpit and cabin during engine start-up.

Subsequently, both engines were shut down and, with ATC clearance, the aircraft returned to the bay. Engineering inspections are currently underway in Riyadh.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau submits preliminary report on Air India AI-171 plane crash

This comes exactly a month after Air India flight AI-171 with 242 passengers onboard crashed immediately after take off from Sardar Vallahbhbhai International Airport on June 12. The ill-fated plane was bound for London, but the journey turned into India's worst aviation disaster as 241 out of 242, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, died in the plane crash.

All focus on Boeing plane fuel switch control feature

On Saturday, a month after the AI-171 crash, a preliminary report revealed that both engines of the Boeing 737-8 aircraft were shut down shortly after takeoff due to a fuel supply cutoff.

The mentioning of the fuel switch issue is now at the centre of the AI-171 probe as in the preliminary report, the FAA issued Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) No. NM-18-33 on December 17, 2018, regarding the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature.

This SAIB was issued based on reports from operators of Model 737 airplanes that the fuel control switches were installed with the locking feature disengaged. The airworthiness concern was not considered an unsafe condition that would warrant airworthiness directive (AD) by the FAA. The fuel control switch design, including the locking feature, is similar on various Boeing airplane models including part number 4TL837-3D which is fitted in B787-8 aircraft VT-ANB. As per the information from Air India, the suggested inspections were not carried out as the SAIB was advisory and not mandatory.