Air India Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Engine Failure Causes Passenger Panic

Bengaluru: A Delhi bound Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off midair, sources in the airport said.

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

It returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru, the sources added.

"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," a source told PTI.

He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe.