Air India Flight No. AI358 From New Delhi to Hameeda, Japan Rejected Takeoff ffrom the IGI Airport
Air India faces another operational snag. AI358 from Delhi to Hameeda, Japan, was rejected for takeoff at IGI Airport at 8:50 PM. Reason are still unclear. Read more.
Air India flight | Image: ANI
In yet another incident related to Air India operational issues, flight number AI358, a Boeing 737 aircraft, going from New Delhi to Hameeda, Japan was rejected takeoff tonight at 8.50 PM from the IGI Airport. The reason for the rejection has not been discovered yet.
24 November 2025