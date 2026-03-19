Updated 19 March 2026 at 20:15 IST
Air India Flight Travelling To Mumbai Suffers Technical Snag, Diverted To Medina
An Air India flight suffered a technical snag on Thursday and was diverted to Medina. The flight was travelling from New York's JFK Airport to Mumbai, India.
- India News
- 1 min read
Air India Flight Suffers Technical Snag After Fire Warning, Diverted To Medina | Image: Republic
New Delhi: An Air India flight suffered a technical snag on Thursday and was diverted to Medina. The Air India B777-300 aircraft VT-AER was travelling from New York's JFK Airport to Mumbai, India, when a AFT Cargo fire warning was reported. The flight was, thereafter, diverted and the fire bottle was also discharged.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 18:44 IST