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  • Air India Flight Travelling To Mumbai Suffers Technical Snag, Diverted To Medina

Updated 19 March 2026 at 20:15 IST

Air India Flight Travelling To Mumbai Suffers Technical Snag, Diverted To Medina

An Air India flight suffered a technical snag on Thursday and was diverted to Medina. The flight was travelling from New York's JFK Airport to Mumbai, India.

Nidhi Sinha
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Air India Flight Suffers Technical Snag After Fire Warning, Diverted To Medina
Air India Flight Suffers Technical Snag After Fire Warning, Diverted To Medina | Image: Republic

New Delhi: An Air India flight suffered a technical snag on Thursday and was diverted to Medina. The Air India B777-300 aircraft VT-AER was travelling from New York's JFK Airport to Mumbai, India, when a AFT Cargo fire warning was reported. The flight was, thereafter, diverted and the fire bottle was also discharged.

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Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 19 March 2026 at 18:44 IST