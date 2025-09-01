Updated 1 September 2025 at 19:30 IST
Air India Express Flight to Andaman Forced to Return to Chennai Midway Due to Severe Weather Conditions
Bad weather in Port Blair forced an Air India Express flight with 180 passengers to return to Chennai.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: An Air India Express flight with 180 passengers on board from Chennai to the Andaman Islands was forced to turn back to Chennai midway this morning after a 1.5-hour journey due to worsening weather conditions in the Islands.
The pilot determined that the weather conditions in Port Blair were too poor for a safe landing. Due to poor visibility from the bad weather, the airline made the difficult but necessary decision to fly back to Chennai to ensure passenger safety.
Confirming the development, an Air India Express spokesperson said: “One of our flights to Sri Vijayapuram was diverted back to Chennai due to adverse weather. Guests have been provided with hotel accommodation, and an additional flight will be operated on the route. We regret the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control.”
As a result, the travel plans for all passengers heading to the Andaman Islands are now on hold until the weather improves.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 1 September 2025 at 13:04 IST