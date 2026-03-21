Updated 21 March 2026 at 08:57 IST
Air India ‘Flight to Nowhere’: Vancouver-Bound Plane Turns Back Mid-Air After Wrong Aircraft Deployed
An Air India flight to Vancouver had to return to Delhi after mistakenly using an unapproved aircraft. Flight AI185 flew for nearly four hours before being directed to turn back due to regulatory clearance issues.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major operational lapse, an Air India flight bound for Vancouver was forced to return to Delhi mid-air after the airline mistakenly deployed an aircraft that was not cleared to operate the route.
Flight AI185, which took off from Delhi on March 19, remained airborne for nearly four hours and was flying over Chinese airspace before the crew was instructed to turn back. The issue arose after it was discovered that the aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LR assigned to the flight did not have the necessary regulatory approvals to enter Canadian airspace.
The error was linked to a mismatch in aircraft deployment, as only certain Air India planes are authorised to operate on the India-Canada sector under regulatory requirements. Once the discrepancy was identified, the flight was asked to return as a precautionary and compliance measure.
According to officials, Air India is authorised to operate only its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on routes to Canada. The mix-up is believed to have been caused by an operational oversight, including a lapse in updating aircraft deployment requirements.
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Passengers on board faced significant inconvenience as the long-haul journey turned into what many described as a “flight to nowhere.” The airline later arranged for accommodation and made alternative travel arrangements, including operating another flight to Vancouver to ferry the affected passengers.
Air India, in its statement, described the incident as an “operational issue” and confirmed that the aircraft landed safely back in Delhi. The airline added that there was no safety risk to passengers or crew at any point during the journey.
Aviation experts note that international routes are governed by strict bilateral agreements and aircraft-specific clearances, and even minor mismatches in approvals can lead to such disruptions.
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The incident has drawn attention to operational coordination and internal checks within the airline, especially in ensuring that aircraft deployed on international routes meet all regulatory clearances before departure.
This comes at a time when the carrier is undergoing restructuring and fleet modernisation.
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Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 08:57 IST