Air India Flight to Pune Hit by Bird, Return Cancelled

New Delhi: An Air India flight flying from Delhi to Pune was hit by a bird on Friday, leading to the cancellation of its return trip.

According to multiple media reports, the bird strike happened during the landing at Pune Airport. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were unharmed.

After the bird hit was detected, the aircraft was taken out of service for a thorough inspection. Air India’s engineering team is now checking the plane to assess the damage.

As a safety measure, the return flight from Pune to Delhi was cancelled.

The airline has assured passengers that safety remains their top priority and necessary steps are being taken before the aircraft is cleared to fly again.