Air India Flight With 150 Passengers On Board Narrowly Avoids Major Accident At Gwalior Airport

A major accident was narrowly averted at Gwalior Airport on Saturday when an Air India Express Boeing 737 flight from Bengaluru faced a technical snag during landing.

According to reports, the aircraft lost balance while attempting to land, tilting to one side, which caused panic among the 150 passengers on board.

Passengers reported that the plane shook violently during the initial landing attempt, prompting the pilot to perform a go-around.

The aircraft then attempted a second landing, but its speed was unusually high, preventing a successful touchdown.

It is being said that the incident took place at around 4 pm.

Passengers kept screaming and shouting out of fear during the plane's landing.

The aircraft was seconds away from losing entire control of the manuals, said reports.