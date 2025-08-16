Air India Flight With 150 Passengers On Board Narrowly Avoids Major Accident At Gwalior Airport

Updated 16 August 2025 at 20:37 IST
A major accident was narrowly averted at Gwalior Airport on Saturday when an Air India Express Boeing 737 flight from Bengaluru faced a technical snag during landing.
According to reports, the aircraft lost balance while attempting to land, tilting to one side, which caused panic among the 150 passengers on board.
Passengers reported that the plane shook violently during the initial landing attempt, prompting the pilot to perform a go-around.
The aircraft then attempted a second landing, but its speed was unusually high, preventing a successful touchdown.
It is being said that the incident took place at around 4 pm.
Passengers kept screaming and shouting out of fear during the plane's landing.
The aircraft was seconds away from losing entire control of the manuals, said reports.
Regarding the incident, an Air India Express spokesperson stated, “One of our aircraft performed a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing at Gwalior. Our crew is trained to carry out a go-around as a precautionary measure when required. There are no issues with the aircraft, and it subsequently operated as scheduled.”
