Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisory As Ethiopian Volcano Sends Ash Cloud Racing Toward India

New Delhi: A massive eruption of a volcano in Ethiopia has sent a thick plume of ash soaring into the upper atmosphere, stirring a chain of disruptions that have quickly spread to the Indian aviation sector. The eruption, which shot a dense cloud of volcanic ash high into the sky, has forced airlines to reroute their flight plans as the ash drifts eastward on strong jet streams. As per reports, several Indian airlines had already begun issuing advisories to passengers by Monday evening, after the DGCA issued directions to the carriers to reroute and avoid the ash zone.

These airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have issued an advisory informing about possible delays in flight operations, citing safety as the top priority.

The volcano, nestled in Ethiopia’s Afar Rift, registered its first eruption in over 10,000 years, hurling a dense column of ash up to about 45,000 feet. The plume of ash is now racing northeast at roughly 100-120 km/h and is likely to reach Indian airspace within a few hours. It was because of the drifting ash, IndiGo’s Kannur‑to‑Abu Dhabi service (flight 6E1433) was forced to divert to Ahmedabad on Monday.

DGCA Instructs Airlines To Adjust Fuel Requirements

Air India released a statement saying that, following the eruption, ash clouds had been spotted over a number of regions and that the airline was in constant contact with its crew on the ground. The carrier confirmed that there had been no major impact on its schedule at that moment, but it would take every precaution outlined in its safety plans to protect passengers, crew and aircraft.

Advertisement

“Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time. We will take all necessary steps under our precautionary plans to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft, which remains our top priority. Our ground teams across the network will continue to support passengers and keep them updated on their flights,” an Air India official stated.

The airline also mentioned that flight AI 358, scheduled to depart from Delhi to Tokyo, had been stopped before take‑off and was now facing a delay because of operational reasons while further information was gathered.

Advertisement

IndiGo, meanwhile, posted a message on social media explaining that the ash from the Hayli Gubbi volcano was expected to move toward parts of western India. The airline assured travellers that its teams were working hand‑in‑hand with international aviation authorities, that all necessary safety measures were being taken, and that it would keep passengers updated around the clock to reduce any inconvenience.

"Following the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India... Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations... We will continue to monitor the developments round the clock and keep you informed of any updates to help minimise inconvenience (if any)," an IndiGo statement stated.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all Indian airlines to revise their flight routes, increase fuel loads where needed, and strictly avoid the airspace contaminated by the volcanic ash.

Urgent Operational Advisory ASHTAM Issued

Additionally, an urgent operational advisory was issued, warning of volcanic ash activity over Oman and prompting the release of a Volcanic Ash Advisory and an ASHTAM, a specialised notice that provides precise details about the location and movement of the ash clouds.

Akasa Air announced that it had scrapped flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, offering passengers either a full refund or a complimentary re‑booking within seven days. In a statement, the airline stressed that its teams were monitoring the situation in line with international advisories and that the safety and well‑being of passengers remained its highest priority .

In the meantime, the passengers waiting at airports reported a mixture of frustration and relief as staff worked to re‑book flights and provide refreshments. One traveller, who was due to board the delayed Air India service, said the airline’s calm communication helped ease the confusion that the sudden change had caused. The airport authorities have set up additional information desks and are keeping a close eye on the evolving situation, urging anyone with bookings to check with their carrier before heading to the terminal.