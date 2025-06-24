Air India Issues Advisory as Middle East Airspace Reopens, Flights to Resume from June 25

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday issued a public advisory announcing the phased resumption of its flight operations to the Middle East, following partial reopening of airspace in the region. The move comes after 12 days of flight suspensions due to escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to the airline, flights to and from the Middle East will begin resuming today, June 24, with most operations expected to return to normal by June 25. Additionally, Air India has begun reinstating its Europe-bound services, which were also previously disrupted.

“Services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity,” the airline said in the statement.

Passengers are advised that some delays and cancellations may still occur due to extended flight times and re-routing impacts. However, the airline assured that it remains committed to minimizing disruptions and restoring full schedule operations as soon as possible.

"Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time. We will keep passengers informed of any updates and sincerely appreciate their understanding. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority," the spokesperson added.