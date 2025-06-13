Republic World
  BCAS Asks Air India To Share Details of Technical Issues, Maintenance History of AI-171 Including Third Party Firms

Air India's AI-171 plane with 242 passengers onboard had crashed soon after it took off from Sardar Vallahbhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked Air India to share the details of the technical issues and maintenance history of the AI-171 plane – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – that crashed with 242 passengers onboard in Ahmedabad on June 12.

More to follow…

