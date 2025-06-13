BCAS Asks Air India To Share Details of Technical Issues, Maintenance History of AI-171 Including Third Party Firms

Updated 13 June 2025 at 21:54 IST
New Delhi: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked Air India to share the details of the technical issues and maintenance history of the AI-171 plane – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – that crashed with 242 passengers onboard in Ahmedabad on June 12.
More to follow…
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 June 2025 at 21:54 IST