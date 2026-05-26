Air India Passenger Bus Catches Fire on Hyderabad ORR; Driver and Cleaner Escape Unhurt

An Air India passenger bus caught fire on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service line at Pedda Amberpet in Hyderabad. Fire tender vehicles quickly reached the location and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Preliminary assessments suggest that sparks originating in either the engine or the air conditioning system triggered the fire. The vehicle was traveling from the Shamshabad Airport workshop to Autonagar for routine servicing when the incident occurred. Fueled by the intense summer heat, the flames spread rapidly, completely gutting the bus.

Quick Escape Minimizes Casualties

Initial reports indicate that only the driver and a cleaner were inside the bus when the fire started. Traveling on the moving vehicle along the ORR, they noticed smoke billowing from the rear side. Acting swiftly, the driver immediately pulled over to the roadside, allowing both occupants to jump out of the bus and escape entirely unhurt.

Within minutes, massive flames engulfed the vehicle, triggering panic among motorists traveling on the busy highway. Thick black smoke and towering flames visible from a distance caused temporary traffic disruptions along the route.

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Authorities Launch Investigation

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire department personnel rushed to the spot with fire engines. Firefighters immediately launched operations to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

While officials suspect that a short circuit in the AC system or engine may have caused the fire, the exact reason is yet to be officially confirmed. Local police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. More specific details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

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Separate Air India Tail-Strike Incident Grounded Aircraft

In a separate incident occurring earlier on a Thursday, an Air India aircraft operating on the Delhi-Bengaluru sector scraped its tail against the runway during a landing attempt at Bengaluru airport. The pilots immediately performed a go-around maneuver.

An official familiar with the matter confirmed that the plane has been grounded and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation. The pilots involved have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the inquiry.

An Air India spokesperson detailed the event, stating:

“Flight AI-2651, operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May, experienced a tail-strike during landing. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”

A tail-strike occurs when the rear portion of an aircraft makes contact with the runway during takeoff or landing, typically due to a high nose attitude.

Following the grounding of the aircraft for a detailed technical inspection, the airline had to cancel the return flight from Bengaluru to Delhi (AI-2652).

Addressing the impact on travelers, the spokesperson added: