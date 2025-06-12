Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12 June 2025 at 16:01 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport Live Updates

Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Today Live News Updates: An Air India Boeing 787 with 242 onboard crashed near Ahmedabad’s Ghoda Camp area after takeoff. Thick smoke was seen rising from the site. Rescue ops are on; the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Air India Plan Crash in Ahmedabad Today Live News Updates
Air India Plan Crash in Ahmedabad Today Live News Updates | Image: Republic

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: A plane has crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The crash reportedly occurred in a residential area, and all access roads to the site have been sealed off. 

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 passengers, crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Initial visuals from the scene show thick smoke rising from the crash site. Gujarat Police have confirmed the incident. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and further details are expected to be released shortly by Air India and other government agencies.

Live Blog

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed near the Ghoda Camp area, close to Ahmedabad airport, at approximately 1:50 PM. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing dense black smoke rising from the crash site. Emergency services, including firefighters and rescue teams, responded swiftly to the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, raising important concerns around flight safety and emergency response systems. The entire country is closely monitoring updates on this tragic Air India incident.

Stay with us for the latest verified information on the Gujarat plane crash, the Air India Ahmedabad accident, and other significant developments related to aviation safety in India.

12 June 2025 at 15:57 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Air India Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash With Black X Profile Picture

After the plane crash, Air India blacked out its social media handles. Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, Air India turned all its social media profiles black as a mark of mourning.

12 June 2025 at 15:49 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crashes Live: Fuel Dump Failed; Crash Likely Fatal: Air India Sources

The aircraft couldn't dispose of its oil in the plane, and with it, only the plane crashed; highly unlikely that the passenger would survive. Sources from Air India. 

12 June 2025 at 15:46 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts

12 June 2025 at 15:38 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Amit Shah Reacts

12 June 2025 at 15:37 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: UK Government Issues Statement, Offers Support to Affected British Nationals

We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000: UK Government

12 June 2025 at 15:34 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: 53 British Nationals, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian were Onboard AI-171

12 June 2025 at 15:32 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Updates: Boeing Shares Drop 7.5% in Pre-Market Trade

Boeing Shares Drop 7.5% in Pre-Market Trade

12 June 2025 at 15:31 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Air India London Flight Crashed At Doctors' Hostel, Says Senior Police Official

12 June 2025 at 15:25 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad Issues Statement

12 June 2025 at 15:23 IST

Air India Plane Crash LIVE News: 12 Dead in Residential Complex Hit by Plane Crash

12 Deaths Confirmed from Residential Complex Hit by Crashed Aircraft

12 June 2025 at 15:21 IST

Ahmedabad plane crash Live Updates: Dr. S. Jaishankar Reacts

12 June 2025 at 15:19 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Emergency Helpline Number 1800-569-1444 Issued for Passenger Assistance

Air India Plane Crash: In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, the airline has released an emergency helpline number 1800-569-1444 for families and relatives of passengers on board. This number is available 24/7 to provide real-time updates, support, and necessary assistance.

12 June 2025 at 15:18 IST

Air India Plane Crash LIVE News: Indigo Reacts

12 June 2025 at 15:08 IST

Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India Flight Headed to London Crashed Shortly After Takeoff

12 June 2025 at 15:03 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Vijay Rupani, Ex-Gujarat CM, Was Onboard Air India Flight That Crashed Near Ahmedabad Airport

12 June 2025 at 15:00 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Air India N. Chandrasekaran Responds

12 June 2025 at 14:58 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation

12 June 2025 at 14:57 IST

Passenger Details of Crashed Air India Flight AI 171: Full Breakdown

Passenger Details on Board:
The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers, including:

  • 217 adults
  • 11 children
  • 2 infants

Nationality Breakdown:

  • 169 Indian nationals
  • 53 British nationals
  • 7 Portuguese nationals
  • 1 Canadian national

Casualties:
Out of the total, 105 passengers have been reported as casualties.

12 June 2025 at 14:53 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes, First Visuals From Accident Site

12 June 2025 at 14:50 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live Updates: Rescue and Relief Efforts are Currently Underway

Rescue and relief efforts are currently in progress at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

12 June 2025 at 14:48 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Debris at Air India Plane Crash Site in Ahmedabad | Video

12 June 2025 at 14:46 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Tweets

12 June 2025 at 14:45 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Plane Crash Reported in IGB Compound

Plane Crash Reported in IGB Compound Adjacent to Ahmedabad Cantonment

12 June 2025 at 14:44 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Air India Flight that Crashed

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport: Sources

12 June 2025 at 14:42 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Heads to Ahmedabad

Air India Plane Crash News Today: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has departed from Vijayawada for Ahmedabad following the crash. The ill-fated flight, a London-bound Air India Dreamliner, took off at 1:17 PM.

12 June 2025 at 14:42 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Confirms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that Air India’s Boeing 787 aircraft, registration VT-ANB, operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. It was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot. 

12 June 2025 at 14:39 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, Moved from Gandhinagar to the Plane Crash Site

12 June 2025 at 14:37 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Flight to London Crashes Minutes After Takeoff

An Air India flight en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport crashed just five minutes after take-off. According to the airline, the aircraft departed at 1:38 PM and went down shortly after near the airport.

12 June 2025 at 14:36 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Thick Smoke Billows from the Air India plane Crash Site

12 June 2025 at 14:34 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Air India Responds

12 June 2025 at 14:32 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: What We Know So Far

Flight Number: AI171
Route: Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick)
Aircraft: Boeing 787
People Onboard: 242
Time of Incident: Around 1:50 PM
Crash Location: Near Ghoda Camp, Ahmedabad
The cause of the crash is not yet known. Air India and government agencies are expected to share more information soon.

12 June 2025 at 14:30 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live: Emergency Declared

The airport declared a full emergency, and firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Smoke was seen rising from the area. The condition of the passengers is not yet known.

12 June 2025 at 14:29 IST

Air India Boeing 788 Dreamliner Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport Live:

The flight, AI171, was a Boeing 788 Dreamliner. It crashed shortly after takeoff, around 1:50 PM, near the Ghoda Camp area close to the airport.

12 June 2025 at 14:26 IST

Amit Shah Speaks to Gujarat Officials, Assures Central Support After Plane Crash

12 June 2025 at 14:19 IST

Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Onboard Crashes Live Updates:

An Air India plane on Thursday crashed near Ahmedabad Airport. According to ANI, there were 242 passengers onboard the commercial plane.

12 June 2025 at 14:16 IST

Air India Plane Crashes near Ahmedabad Airport Live:

12 June 2025 at 14:14 IST

Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, Reportedly During Take-Off

A plane crashed near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday, reportedly during take-off. Visuals showed thick smoke rising from the site, and seven fire engines were rushed to the scene

12 June 2025 at 14:10 IST

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live Updates:

Air India Passenger Plane Crash Live Updates: A plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. There is no clarity on the make of the plane yet. The site where the plane crashed is believed to be a residential area. All roads to the area have been closed. It is likely to have been a passenger plane.

Published 12 June 2025 at 14:11 IST