Air India Passenger Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport Live Updates

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 passengers, crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Initial visuals from the scene show thick smoke rising from the crash site. Gujarat Police have confirmed the incident. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and further details are expected to be released shortly by Air India and other government agencies.
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed near the Ghoda Camp area, close to Ahmedabad airport, at approximately 1:50 PM. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing dense black smoke rising from the crash site. Emergency services, including firefighters and rescue teams, responded swiftly to the incident.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, raising important concerns around flight safety and emergency response systems. The entire country is closely monitoring updates on this tragic Air India incident.
After the plane crash, Air India blacked out its social media handles. Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, Air India turned all its social media profiles black as a mark of mourning.
The aircraft couldn't dispose of its oil in the plane, and with it, only the plane crashed; highly unlikely that the passenger would survive. Sources from Air India.
We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved.
British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000: UK Government
12 Deaths Confirmed from Residential Complex Hit by Crashed Aircraft
Air India Plane Crash: In the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, the airline has released an emergency helpline number 1800-569-1444 for families and relatives of passengers on board. This number is available 24/7 to provide real-time updates, support, and necessary assistance.
Passenger Details on Board:
The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers, including:
Nationality Breakdown:
Casualties:
Out of the total, 105 passengers have been reported as casualties.
Rescue and relief efforts are currently in progress at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Plane Crash Reported in IGB Compound Adjacent to Ahmedabad Cantonment
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport: Sources
Air India Plane Crash News Today: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has departed from Vijayawada for Ahmedabad following the crash. The ill-fated flight, a London-bound Air India Dreamliner, took off at 1:17 PM.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that Air India’s Boeing 787 aircraft, registration VT-ANB, operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. It was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot.
An Air India flight en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport crashed just five minutes after take-off. According to the airline, the aircraft departed at 1:38 PM and went down shortly after near the airport.
Flight Number: AI171
Route: Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick)
Aircraft: Boeing 787
People Onboard: 242
Time of Incident: Around 1:50 PM
Crash Location: Near Ghoda Camp, Ahmedabad
The cause of the crash is not yet known. Air India and government agencies are expected to share more information soon.
The airport declared a full emergency, and firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Smoke was seen rising from the area. The condition of the passengers is not yet known.
The flight, AI171, was a Boeing 788 Dreamliner. It crashed shortly after takeoff, around 1:50 PM, near the Ghoda Camp area close to the airport.
An Air India plane on Thursday crashed near Ahmedabad Airport. According to ANI, there were 242 passengers onboard the commercial plane.
A plane crashed near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday, reportedly during take-off. Visuals showed thick smoke rising from the site, and seven fire engines were rushed to the scene
