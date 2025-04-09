'How Air India Allowed...': Passenger Questions Airline After Flyer Urinates On Him, Demands Compensation

Updated April 9th 2025, 20:52 IST
New Delhi: A Japanese national and Managing Director of a company has lodged an official complaint with Air India after a passenger urinated on him while he was asleep during the Delhi-Bangkok flight on April 9. He questioned how a visibly intoxicated individual was allowed to board and remain on an international flight.
Republic Media Network accessed the passenger's complaint to Air India, which described the incident as a deplorable act, leaving the Japanese national soaked in urine mid-flight, an unimaginable situation in any civil aviation environment, especially in Business Class.
While the airline staff assisted the victim and suggested filing a police complaint, the passenger, who was on a tight business schedule, proceeded directly to his destination in Bangkok without delay, as stated in the complaint.
The complainant strongly criticised Air India for negligence in permitting a visibly intoxicated individual to board and remain on the international flight. The complaint highlighted a significant lapse in pre-boarding screening and in-flight supervision by the airline, which directly compromised the comfort, safety, and dignity of other passengers.
The complainant also warned Air India of escalating the matter through diplomatic and legal channels, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), consumer forums, the Japanese Embassy, and international aviation regulatory bodies, if the airline fail to respond or take appropriate corrective measures within seven working days.
The incident occurred on flight AI2336 en route from Delhi to Bangkok on April 9 when during the flight's descent, a passenger seated in seat 2D urinated on the passenger in seat 1D. Air India reported the matter to the DGCA.
The cabin crew promptly responded, providing wet towels and assisting the victim in cleaning up. The individual responsible was relocated to another seat, and the incident was reported to the captain.
