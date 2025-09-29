Updated 29 September 2025 at 20:35 IST
Air India Passengers Stranded At Pune Airport For Hours After Delhi-Bound Flight Detected Technical Issue
Air India flight to Delhi grounded at Pune airport due to a technical issue on Monday leaving passengers stranded for hours.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pune: A Delhi-bound Air India flight has been stranded at Pune airport since 5 pm due to a technical problem, leaving many passengers miffed and frustrated. The flight, which was supposed to depart for Delhi, has been grounded after detecting a technical snag on the flight.
According to reports, the passengers on board the flight were expecting a routine journey to Delhi, but are now stuck at Pune airport, unsure of when they will be able to reach their destination.
As per reports, the technical issue with the flight has not been specified, but airline officials are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. In the meantime, passengers are being kept informed about the status of the flight and the expected departure time.
Further details regarding the flight status are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 20:35 IST