Air India Passengers Stranded At Pune Airport For Hours After Delhi-Bound Flight Detected Technical Issue

Pune: A Delhi-bound Air India flight has been stranded at Pune airport since 5 pm due to a technical problem, leaving many passengers miffed and frustrated. The flight, which was supposed to depart for Delhi, has been grounded after detecting a technical snag on the flight.

According to reports, the passengers on board the flight were expecting a routine journey to Delhi, but are now stuck at Pune airport, unsure of when they will be able to reach their destination.

As per reports, the technical issue with the flight has not been specified, but airline officials are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. In the meantime, passengers are being kept informed about the status of the flight and the expected departure time.