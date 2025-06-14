Air India Plane AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Crashed Into Hostel Mess, MBBS Students and Doctors Among Victims

Ahmedabad: In one of the worst air disasters India has seen in a decade, an Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 out of 242 people onboard. The tragedy unfolded when the AI 171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner slammed into a medical college hostel building in Meghaninagar during lunch hours.



The flight, which was meant to be a routine journey from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just 30 seconds after takeoff, turning a normal Thursday afternoon into a nightmare. The only survivor from the aircraft is in critical condition.



At the time of the crash, MBBS students were eating in the mess of the Atulyam Hostel, a building used by students and resident doctors from BJ Medical College. In a press note, BJ Medical College confirmed that four MBBS students died in the incident. Out of 20 injured students, 11 have been discharged after treatment.

