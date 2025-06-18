Air India Plane Crash: DNA Samples of 190 Victims Matched, 157 Bodies Handed Over to Families, Lone Survivor Vishwas Discharged From Hospital

The DNA samples of 119 individuals who lost their lives in the Air India AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad have matched with those of their relatives, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi has confirmed.

He also stated that 157 bodies have already been handed over to the victims' families.

In a press briefing, Dr. Joshi said, "Till 1045 hours today, 190 DNA samples have matched. Mortal remains of 157 deceased have been handed over to their families...Of the 190 DNA samples that have matched, 123 are Indians, 4 are Portuguese, 27 are from the UK, four are non-passengers and one person is from Canada."

The DNA sample matching of some deceased is under process while family members of some deceased are yet to confirm their availability, Joshi said.

Regarding the number of deaths so far, he said, "Out of the 71 patients admitted to the hospital after the plane crash, 3 people have died."

Lone survivor Ramesh Vishwas Kumar has been discharged from the hospital as he is completely fine now, the Superintendent said.

Earlier, Joshi said that counselling sessions have been organized for the grieving families and assured that officials and staff are assisting them throughout, from documentation to coping with trauma.

“For panic-stricken and emotionally devastated relatives of the deceased, we have arranged counselling sessions. We are here to assist them in every way possible,” he said.

Air India Plane Crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers and crew on board, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the crash.