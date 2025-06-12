Video Shows Exact Moment When Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Passengers Crashed Into IGB Compound Next To Ahmedabad Cantt

Video shows exact moment when Air India Flight With 242 onboard crashed near Ahmedabad Airport | Image: Republic Media Network

Ahmedabad: A video has surfaced showing the exact moment when an Air India Ahmedabad-London flight with 242 passengers onboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport. According to initial reports, the Air India flight crashed in an IGB compound in Ahmedabad Cantt.

The crash video shows a huge explosion after a low flying Air India flight bound for London crashed into an IGB compound in Ahmedabad Cantt . The place where the flight crashed was housing a doctor's hostel.

Air India in its first statement confirmed that its flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Out of 242 passengers onboard, 169 are Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Air India informed that they have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

The airlines meanwhile said that they are providing full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle, formerly Twitter, and its website.