Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: PM Modi Likely to Visit Crash Site in Ahmedabad Today

An Air India flight bound for London with 242 people onboard crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian. Thick smoke and fire were seen rising from the crash site in Ghoda Camp.
Anjali Rupani, wife of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani, reached Ahmedabad on Friday, a day after the tragic Air India AI-171 plane crash that claimed her husband’s life. She was received at the airport by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Vijay Rupani was among over 240 passengers killed in the crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson Visits Crash Site
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and BJP’s State General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday evening following the deadly Air India plane crash. Their visit comes as part of the ongoing emergency response and coordination efforts after the tragic incident that killed 241 people. Both leaders are expected to visit the crash site and meet local authorities to take stock of the situation.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard. The airline confirmed the massive loss of life, calling it one of the deadliest air tragedies in Indian aviation history.
Flight AI171, a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM. Minutes later, it crashed into a residential area near Ghoda Camp in Ahmedabad, bursting into flames. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the crash site, with emergency services rushing to the scene.
Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash LIVE: US President Donald Trump has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, claiming 241 lives. Only one person survived out of the 242 onboard.
Speaking to reporters, Trump described the crash as “terrible” and said the United States is prepared to support India in any way needed following the disaster.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Govt says expert panel will be formed to strengthen aviation safety in India.
