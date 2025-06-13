'I thought I would also...': Air India Plane Crash Lone Survivor Recalls How He Escaped Alive A Disastrous Tragedy

Air India Flight Crash: The only survivor of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, shared his horrifying experience on Friday, shortly after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to a news agency, Vishwash, a British citizen of Indian origin, explained how he managed to survive. He was seated on 11-A, a part of the plane that landed on the ground floor of the hostel building the aircraft crashed into. After the crash, he removed his seat belt and managed to escape. His left hand was burned when the fire broke out.

Vishwash said, "The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side, it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting in that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived. When the fire broke out, my left hand also got burned. Then I was admitted to the hospital. People here are treating me well. People are very nice here."

His escape is being called nothing short of a miracle. Vishwash said he thought he would also die, but somehow, he made it out alive.

"PM Modi asked me about the incident. It all happened in front of my eyes. I couldn't even believe how I was saved. For instance, I thought I would also die. But when I opened my eyes, I was alive. I removed my seat belt and escaped from there. The bodies of uncle-aunties and air hostesses were there..."

Explaining further, Vishwash said, "After takeoff, for 5-10 seconds, we felt like everything was stuck. Green and white lights were turned on the plane. I think the plane's speed was increased for takeoff, and it crashed into the hostel's building. It all happened in front of my eyes."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the situation. He also visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet the injured.

Air India confirmed that all 241 people on board Flight AI-171, including 12 crew members, died in the crash. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was on its way from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025.

The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after takeoff.