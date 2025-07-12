Air India Plane Crash Report: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu Assures Of Justice To Victims' Families, Says, 'Final Report Will Help To Reach Conclusion'

Air India Plane Crash Report: Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu has assured that justice will be served to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, once the final report on the incident is released.

His statement came following the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the crash.

He urged the public and media not to jump to conclusions based on the preliminary findings, emphasizing that the final report would reveal the complete truth.

Speaking to reporters in Vizag shortly after the report was released, he said, “I don't think we should jump to any conclusions on this... These are technical details that have emerged. That is why we have the investigation agency. Once they attain clarity, they will produce the final report. At this stage, it would be premature for me to comment further.”

“This is a preliminary report. At the ministry, we are analyzing it closely. We are coordinating with the AAIB to provide any support they need. We hope the final report is released soon so that we can reach a conclusive understanding,” he added.

The Civil Aviation Minister also praised the efforts of pilots and crew members, calling them the "backbone" of the civil aviation industry.

“I truly believe we have the most wonderful workforce in terms of pilots and crew in the world. I deeply appreciate their efforts. They are the primary resource and backbone of the civil aviation industry in this country. We also care for the welfare and well-being of our pilots. So, let's not jump to conclusions at this stage. Let us wait for the final report,” he told reporters.

“Justice must be served. This is a very difficult time for the families, but whatever support is needed from the ministry, we are committed to providing it,” Naidu added.

Air India Plane Crash: What the Preliminary Report Reveals

The preliminary report into the June 12 Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad confirms that both engines shut down within moments of takeoff, with the fuel cutoff switches moving from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ almost simultaneously—within one second of each other.