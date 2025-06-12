Air India Plane Crash: Vikrant Massey Mourns Cousin’s Death Who Was First Officer On AI 171 Ahmedabad-London Flight

Air India Plane Crash News: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of his cousin, Clive Kunder, who was serving as the First Officer on the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171 on Thursday. The flight, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming the lives of over 200 passengers and crew members.

Vikrant Massey Mourns Cousin's Death Who Was First Officer in Today's Air India Flight

Vikrant Massey’s Emotional Tribute

Taking to Instagram Stories, Massey shared his grief, writing, “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight.” He further extended his condolences, saying, “May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected.”

Vikrant Messy's Instagram Post

Tragic Air Plane Crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers, took off at 1:38 PM, but within minutes, it issued a mayday call before crashing into a medical college hostel near the airport. The impact resulted in a massive explosion, leaving behind widespread devastation.

Nationwide Mourning and Investigation

The crash has sent shockwaves across India, with tributes pouring in from Bollywood celebrities, political leaders, and citizens. Authorities have launched a high-level investigation, as to what went wrong.