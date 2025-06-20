‘You Will Be Remembered With Love’: Air India Posts Moving Tribute to Fallen Crew of Ill-Fated Ahmedabad to London Flight | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Eight days after the tragic crash of Air India’s London-bound Flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad, the airline has paid an emotional tribute to its ten cabin crew members who lost their lives.

In a heartfelt message, Air India remembered the crew not just as colleagues but as the “soul of every journey” whose grace, kindness, and care touched countless lives, both in the skies and on the ground

“With hearts full of sorrow, we remember the cabin crew members we lost beloved colleagues, cherished friends, and the soul of every journey they were a part of,” the airline said in a statement. “To passengers, they were calm and comforting faces. To us, they were family.”

The airline also said that senior leadership from both Air India and the Tata Group continue to stand beside the grieving families — offering strength, support and solidarity in this time of deep loss.

Air India honoured the ten crew members by name, the statement said, “You flew with compassion. You will be remembered with love.”

Air india also mentioned the names of all the crew members who lost their lives in the deadly rash.

Aparna Amol Mahadik, Shradha Mahadev Dhavan, Deepak Balasaheb Pathak, Irfan Samir Shaikh, Lamnunthem Singson, Maithili Patil, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, Saineeta Abin Chakravarti, Manisha Thapa, and Roshni Rajendra Songhare.

Among them were two young crew members from Manipur. The body of Lamnunthem Singson reached her native village in Kangpokpi district late Thursday night. Her mortal remains were flown to Dimapur airport before being taken by road to Manipur.