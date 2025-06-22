Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Air India Reduces International Flight Cuts From 15 Per Cent to 5 Per Cent

Updated 22 June 2025 at 18:29 IST

Air India Reduces International Flight Cuts From 15 Per Cent to 5 Per Cent

Air India has confirmed a short-term 5% reduction in its narrowbody flight network, suspending services on three routes and reducing frequency across 19 others until 15 July 2025, to improve operational reliability and reduce last-minute disruptions.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Air India
Air India | Image: X

Air-India Important Update:  In line with its earlier announcement on temporary adjustments to its widebody international operations, Air India has now confirmed a short-term reduction of under 5% in its narrowbody flight network.

This proactive step includes the suspension of services on three specific routes and a reduction in frequency across 19 others. These changes will remain in effect until at least 15 July 2025 and are part of ongoing efforts to bolster operational reliability and reduce last-minute disruptions for travellers.

Even with these temporary changes, Air India will continue operating nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody fleet, covering 120 domestic and short-haul international routes. Here's the information provided by the airlines: 

Temporarily Suspended Routes (Until 15 July 2025):

  • Bengaluru–Singapore (AI2392/2393) – 7 flights weekly
  • Pune–Singapore (AI2111/2110) – 7 flights weekly
  • Mumbai–Bagdogra (AI551/552) – 7 flights weekly

Routes with Reduced Frequency (Until 15 July 2025):

  • Bengaluru–Chandigarh: 14x to 7x weekly
  • Delhi–Bengaluru: 116x to 113x weekly
  • Delhi–Mumbai: 176x to 165x weekly
  • Delhi–Kolkata: 70x to 63x weekly
  • Delhi–Coimbatore: 13x to 12x weekly
  • Delhi–Goa (Dabolim): 14x to 7x weekly
  • Delhi–Goa (Mopa): 14x to 7x weekly
  • Delhi–Hyderabad: 84x to 76x weekly
  • Delhi–Indore: 21x to 14x weekly
  • Delhi–Lucknow: 28x to 21x weekly
  • Delhi–Pune: 59x to 54x weekly
  • Mumbai–Ahmedabad: 41x to 37x weekly
  • Mumbai–Bengaluru: 91x to 84x weekly
  • Mumbai–Kolkata: 42x to 30x weekly
  • Mumbai–Coimbatore: 21x to 16x weekly
  • Mumbai–Kochi: 40x to 34x weekly
  • Mumbai–Goa (Dabolim): 34x to 29x weekly
  • Mumbai–Hyderabad: 63x to 59x weekly
  • Mumbai–Varanasi: 12x to 7x weekly

Updated flight schedules are being rolled out across Air India’s official website airindia.com, mobile app, and customer service channels. 

On Friday, an Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh due to a bomb threat received in the air. The airline said in a statement today that every passenger on flight AI114 is safe.

Following the plane's emergency landing at Riyadh airport, security personnel thoroughly inspected the aircraft. During the check, no explosive material was discovered.

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 22 June 2025 at 18:29 IST