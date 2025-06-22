Air India Reduces International Flight Cuts From 15 Per Cent to 5 Per Cent

Updated 22 June 2025 at 18:29 IST
Air-India Important Update: In line with its earlier announcement on temporary adjustments to its widebody international operations, Air India has now confirmed a short-term reduction of under 5% in its narrowbody flight network.
This proactive step includes the suspension of services on three specific routes and a reduction in frequency across 19 others. These changes will remain in effect until at least 15 July 2025 and are part of ongoing efforts to bolster operational reliability and reduce last-minute disruptions for travellers.
Even with these temporary changes, Air India will continue operating nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody fleet, covering 120 domestic and short-haul international routes. Here's the information provided by the airlines:
Temporarily Suspended Routes (Until 15 July 2025):
Routes with Reduced Frequency (Until 15 July 2025):
Updated flight schedules are being rolled out across Air India’s official website airindia.com, mobile app, and customer service channels.
On Friday, an Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh due to a bomb threat received in the air. The airline said in a statement today that every passenger on flight AI114 is safe.
Following the plane's emergency landing at Riyadh airport, security personnel thoroughly inspected the aircraft. During the check, no explosive material was discovered.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 22 June 2025 at 18:29 IST