Air India Reduces International Flight Cuts From 15 Per Cent to 5 Per Cent

Air-India Important Update: In line with its earlier announcement on temporary adjustments to its widebody international operations, Air India has now confirmed a short-term reduction of under 5% in its narrowbody flight network.

This proactive step includes the suspension of services on three specific routes and a reduction in frequency across 19 others. These changes will remain in effect until at least 15 July 2025 and are part of ongoing efforts to bolster operational reliability and reduce last-minute disruptions for travellers.

Even with these temporary changes, Air India will continue operating nearly 600 daily flights with its narrowbody fleet, covering 120 domestic and short-haul international routes. Here's the information provided by the airlines:

Temporarily Suspended Routes (Until 15 July 2025):

Bengaluru–Singapore (AI2392/2393) – 7 flights weekly

Pune–Singapore (AI2111/2110) – 7 flights weekly

Mumbai–Bagdogra (AI551/552) – 7 flights weekly

Routes with Reduced Frequency (Until 15 July 2025):

Bengaluru–Chandigarh: 14x to 7x weekly

Delhi–Bengaluru: 116x to 113x weekly

Delhi–Mumbai: 176x to 165x weekly

Delhi–Kolkata: 70x to 63x weekly

Delhi–Coimbatore: 13x to 12x weekly

Delhi–Goa (Dabolim): 14x to 7x weekly

Delhi–Goa (Mopa): 14x to 7x weekly

Delhi–Hyderabad: 84x to 76x weekly

Delhi–Indore: 21x to 14x weekly

Delhi–Lucknow: 28x to 21x weekly

Delhi–Pune: 59x to 54x weekly

Mumbai–Ahmedabad: 41x to 37x weekly

Mumbai–Bengaluru: 91x to 84x weekly

Mumbai–Kolkata: 42x to 30x weekly

Mumbai–Coimbatore: 21x to 16x weekly

Mumbai–Kochi: 40x to 34x weekly

Mumbai–Goa (Dabolim): 34x to 29x weekly

Mumbai–Hyderabad: 63x to 59x weekly

Mumbai–Varanasi: 12x to 7x weekly

Updated flight schedules are being rolled out across Air India’s official website airindia.com, mobile app, and customer service channels.

On Friday, an Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh due to a bomb threat received in the air. The airline said in a statement today that every passenger on flight AI114 is safe.