Air India's Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Diverted to Abu Dhabi After Missile Attack Near Israeli Airport

New Delhi: An Air India flight en route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday following a missile attack near the Israeli airport. The incident occurred less than an hour before flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv.

Air India's Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Diverted to Abu Dhabi

The sudden escalation of security concerns made authorities reroute the aircraft, prioritising passenger safety. Reports claim that the missile strike took place in close proximity to the airport, raising alarms about the security situation in the region.