Air India's Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight Diverted to Abu Dhabi After Missile Attack Near Israeli Airport

Updated May 4th 2025, 16:21 IST
New Delhi: An Air India flight en route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday following a missile attack near the Israeli airport. The incident occurred less than an hour before flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv.
The sudden escalation of security concerns made authorities reroute the aircraft, prioritising passenger safety. Reports claim that the missile strike took place in close proximity to the airport, raising alarms about the security situation in the region.
There are no casualties or damages reported in this fight diversion incident. Following the diversion, passengers on board were informed about the situation.
Published May 4th 2025, 16:21 IST