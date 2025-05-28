Air India's Wheelchair Woes: Another Elderly Patient Denied Wheelchair At Kathmandu Airport, Aviation Ministry Urged To Act

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light involving Air India's staff handling of an elderly passenger at Kathmandu airport. A complaint has been written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation by Susanta Sekhar Das seeking action against the airline. In his complaint, Das alleged that an 83-year-old heart patient was denied wheelchair assistance while travelling from Delhi to Kathmandu on an Air India flight on May 23, despite the wheelchair being booked in advance. According to the complainant, the alleged neglect reportedly led to a serious collapse of the patient's condition at the airport.

According to Das, the ground support staff at Kathmandu airport not only failed to provide the heart patient, with as many as five stents in his heart, with the necessary assistance, but also misbehaved with him. The passenger has taken his grievance to the Aviation Ministry, seeking immediate cognisance of the matter and stern action against the Air India staff involved.

The incident echoes a similar case involving an 82-year-old woman who fell at Delhi airport after being denied pre-booked wheelchair assistance by Air India. Despite repeated requests, no assistance was available, leading to her collapse. The elderly woman, widow of a decorated Lieutenant General, suffered a bleeding lip and head injuries and was later hospitalised for possible brain bleeds.

In another incident, an 80-year-old Air India passenger died of a heart attack after walking over 1.5 km due to a shortage of wheelchairs at Mumbai airport. These incidents raise serious questions about Air India's policies and procedures for assisting elderly and disabled passengers.

In response to similar allegations, Air India has previously cited peak demand and stated that the passenger's relatives spent only 15 minutes waiting for the wheelchair. However, this explanation has been contested by passengers who claim to have waited for over an hour.