Air India Suspends New Delhi-Tel Aviv Flights Till May 31 Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

Jerusalem: In response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India has announced the suspension of its services on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route until May 31, citing safety and security concerns for passengers and crew.

An Air India executive confirmed the decision to PTI, stating that all flights on this sector will remain grounded for the period amid ongoing regional instability. The move aligns with the airline's cautious approach to operations in the area, where airspace restrictions and security risks have disrupted international aviation.

This suspension comes as most major international carriers have halted or severely curtailed services to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport. Only a handful of Israeli airlines, including El Al, Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa, continue limited operations under strict restrictions and enhanced security protocols.

The broader West Asia situation remains volatile, with the conflict involving Israel, Iran, and related regional actors showing no immediate signs of de-escalation. Air India had earlier extended suspensions on several Middle East routes, including those to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, as a precautionary measure following airspace closures and heightened military activity.

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Passengers holding bookings on the affected New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights are advised to check Air India's website or contact customer service for rebooking options, refunds, or alternate arrangements. The airline has indicated it will resume services only when safe flight corridors and improved security conditions allow.