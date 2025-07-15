Air India To Partially Resume International Flights From August 1. Check Schedule

Ahmedabad: Air India has announced the partial resumption of international flights schedule which were paused in wake of AI-171 crash last month in Ahmedabad. Air India had curtailed its international flights after its London-bound plane AI-171 with 242 passengers onboard crashed immediately after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport into a medical college building. 241 out of total 242 passengers onboard and 19 others who were present in the medical college building died in the tragic incident.

Post the crash incident, the pause on international flights enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East.

The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from August 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned from October 1, 2025.

Post this development, Air India from August 1 to September 30, Air India will operate 3x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing currently operating 5x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick).

List of reinstated flights and increased frequencies

Europe

Delhi-London (Heathrow): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 24x weekly flights operating from 16 July onwards.

Delhi-Zurich: Increased from 4x weekly to 5x weekly, effective August 1.

Far-East

Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 7x weekly flights operating from August 1 onwards.

Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 5x weekly flights reinstated from September 1 onwards.

Routes with continued reductions, changed frequency until September 30

Europe

Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly; will further reduce to 4x weekly, effective August 1, 2025.

Amritsar-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly until 31 August, to operate 3x weekly, effective 01 September.

Delhi-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly.

Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 12x weekly to 7x weekly, effective August 1.

Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly, effective July 16.

Delhi-Copenhagen: Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Vienna: Remains reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Amsterdam: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly; to resume 7x weekly, effective August 1.

North America

Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Chicago: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly (to operate 4x weekly in August).

Delhi-San Francisco: Remains reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly.

Delhi-Toronto: Remains reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly.

Delhi-Vancouver: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly.

Delhi-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective July 16.

Mumbai-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective August 1.

Delhi-New York (Newark Liberty): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly, effective July 16.

Australia

Delhi-Melbourne: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Delhi-Sydney: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Africa

Delhi-Nairobi: Reinstated services, operating 3x weekly until August 31, to be suspended from September 1-30.

Continued temporary suspension of routes until September 30

Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170): 3x weekly flights

Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146): 3x weekly flights

Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393): 7x weekly flights

Pune-Singapore (AI2111/2110): 5x weekly flights

As the schedule reductions taken as part of the Safety Pause had been implemented until July 31, 2025 and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between August 1 and September 30, 2025 will be removed from the schedule.

The airline also informed that it is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-booking on alternative flights or a full refund, as per their preference.