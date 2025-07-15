Air India To Partially Resume International Flights From August 1. Check Schedule

Updated 15 July 2025 at 22:10 IST
Ahmedabad: Air India has announced the partial resumption of international flights schedule which were paused in wake of AI-171 crash last month in Ahmedabad. Air India had curtailed its international flights after its London-bound plane AI-171 with 242 passengers onboard crashed immediately after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport into a medical college building. 241 out of total 242 passengers onboard and 19 others who were present in the medical college building died in the tragic incident.
Post the crash incident, the pause on international flights enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East.
The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from August 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned from October 1, 2025.
Post this development, Air India from August 1 to September 30, Air India will operate 3x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing currently operating 5x weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick).
Europe
Far-East
Europe
North America
Australia
Africa
Delhi-Nairobi: Reinstated services, operating 3x weekly until August 31, to be suspended from September 1-30.
Continued temporary suspension of routes until September 30
As the schedule reductions taken as part of the Safety Pause had been implemented until July 31, 2025 and the restoration to full operation is being phased, some services initially planned to operate between August 1 and September 30, 2025 will be removed from the schedule.
The airline also informed that it is proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-booking on alternative flights or a full refund, as per their preference.
With the partial restoration, Air India operate more than 525 international flights per week on 63 short, long and ultra long-haul routes.
