New Delhi: Ever been on a movie-watching spree on a long flight and thought a popcorn bucket would enhance the experience like no other? Well, Air India might just have fulfilled your wish.

Air India, in partnership with 47000BC, is bringing its guests a unique cinematic experience with freshly popped, warm, and lightly salted popcorn served hot aboard. Selected Air India international flights will now serve popcorn to first and business class guests aboard.

Theater-Style Experience on Flight:

Air India, in partnership with 4700BC, a leading gourmet popcorn brand in India, has now announced its newest plan to serve hot popcorn to its First and Business Class guests on selected international flights, in theatre-style tubs.

This idea goes hand-in-hand with ‘Vista’, an in-flight entertainment (IFE) and connectivity system that allows passengers to stream content on their personal devices and access various digital services including a live map display.

It offers over 3,500 hours of curated content, 1400 hours of films, 800 hours of television, and 1500 hours of audio to the passengers. Reportedly, Vista is already deployed across Air India’s wide-body fleet and will be introduced to narrow-body aircraft soon.

Recreating Movie-Watching Magic in Sky:

The idea serves much more than just the purpose of snacking. It's about giving the passengers a joyful memory to recall. To make this smart marketing step much more impactful, Air India has teamed up with Rajeev Masand, a popular film critic.

In a conversation, Rajeev shared his delight over the snacks’ enormous popularity among movie fanatics and how it's not just limited to land but is also available in the sky now.

Stepping Up the Game of Indian Aviation:

The airline, also known as the flag carrier of India, was the first airline of India, founded by JRD Tata. It has a diverse network of domestic and international flights and represents Indian Aviation globally.