Air India to resume Delhi-Tel Aviv flights from March 2

New Delhi: Air India will resume direct flights to Tel Aviv from March 2, after suspending the services in August last year amid tensions in the Middle East.

Five weekly flights will be operated from the national capital to Tel Aviv in Israel, the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft having 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class on the route.

The non-stop flights will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Thursdays and Sundays.

The decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals, the release said.

In August 2024, the airline had suspended the direct flights in view of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.