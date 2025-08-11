Air India to Temporarily Suspend Delhi–Washington Flights from September 1

New Delhi: Air India has announced a temporary suspension of its direct flight services between Delhi and Washington DC, effective from September 1, 2025. Air India is citing operational challenges as reason to do so.

Air India Fleet Shortfall

Air India has begun overhauling 26 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft to enhance passenger safety and comfort. This extensive upgrade will keep multiple planes out of service until late 2026, reducing availability for long-haul routes.

Following a tragic crash of a London-bound Dreamliner in June, the airline is prioritising route integrity and operational reliability across its network.

Refund For AI Passengers

Passengers booked on AI Delhi–Washington flights after September 1 will be contacted and offered rebooking via alternate routes or full refunds, depending on preference and availability.

AI Crash Latest Updates

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report, confirmed that the fuel switches were turned off in quick succession. However, the report did not name the pilot's involvement.