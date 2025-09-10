Air India Waives Rescheduling Charges For Kathmandu Flights Amid Unrest

New Delhi: In view of the ongoing unrest in Kathmandu and the closure of Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, Air India on Tuesday announced a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges for passengers with confirmed bookings to and from Kathmandu.

In a post on social media X, the airlines wrote "#TravelAdvisory In view of the current situation and closure of airport in Kathmandu, Air India is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until 11 September, on tickets issued up to 9 September, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. For details, please contact our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

SpiceJet airline also cancelled all flights to and from Kathmandu for September 10.

In a post on social media X, the airlines wrote that the information would be communicated to the passengers via SMS or email on their registered contact details.

"#TravelAdvisory: Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights To/From Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25. The information will be communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details. For re-bookings and refunds, please contact our 24/7 Helpline Numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600 or refer link: https://changes.spicejet.com/index.html#/," the airlines said.

This comes after at least 19 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.