Air India Issues Advisory, Warns Of Possible Flight Disruptions Due to Dense Fog. Full Details

New Delhi: Air India cautioned passengers about potential disruptions to flight operations over the next few days due to dense fog, particularly at its primary hub in Delhi and at several airports across northern and eastern India. The airline said reduced visibility could lead to delays or cancellations, with a cascading impact on its wider network.

In an advisory issued on Thursday through the X platform, Air India urged travellers, especially during the ongoing holiday season, to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Passengers are advised to monitor updates on the airline's official website via the link (https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html) to plan their journeys more effectively.

The airline said it has taken several proactive measures to mitigate fog-related disruptions, including operational planning and enhanced coordination on the ground. The airline provided the following link in this regard (https://bit.ly/4agYVyF). However, it acknowledged that sudden cancellations or prolonged delays may still occur if dense fog conditions intensify.

Air India assured passengers that its ground staff will be available round-the-clock at airports to provide assistance and make alternative travel arrangements wherever possible. The airline also highlighted its 'FogCare' initiative, under which passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog will receive advance alerts via their registered mobile numbers.

Under the 'FogCare' facility, eligible passengers will have the option to reschedule their flights without any additional charges or seek a full refund without penalty, Air India said.

The airline appealed for patience and cooperation from travellers, reiterating that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its top priority as it manages weather-related operational challenges.