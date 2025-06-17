Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Did Not Reveal Any Major Safety Concern: DGCA After High-Level Meeting With Airline Officials

Updated 17 June 2025 at 21:43 IST
New Delhi: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with senior officials from Air India and Air India Express, to asses operational resilience and reaffirm both carriers’ adherence to safety standards and passenger service regulations. The meeting comes in wake of the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
According to the DGCA, Air India collectively operate over 1,000 daily flights across domestic and international routes. Today's meeting was convened to review the operational robustness of the airlines and ensure continued compliance with safety and passenger service regulations.
The aviation watchdog meeting with Air India officials focussed on key 7 areas including maintenance-related delays, airspace restrictions, passenger information and facilitation, B787 fleet surveillance, status of "enhanced safety inspection of B787-8/9 fleet, operation coordination and wide-body flight operational data.
Published 17 June 2025 at 21:11 IST