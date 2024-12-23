Air Pollution: BMC Issues New Guidelines, Calls For Strict Adherence

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic body on Monday issued fresh guidelines to curb air pollution, particularly due to construction-related and road dust.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation instructed its solid waste department officials to strictly follow the guidelines, which come in response to growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The fresh measures include prohibiting the use of wood or similar materials as fuel for cooking and the lighting of bonfires at construction sites, the release said.

"The concerned department has been asked to employ vigilance teams and clean up marshals to take prohibitory measures. The Solid Waste Management Department has been tasked with ensuring that dust caused by construction along roads is effectively controlled," the release said.

The department has instructed all assistant engineers and deputy chief supervisors to strictly adhere to these guidelines and take prompt action, it said, adding that a comprehensive action plan has been devised to address both major and minor factors contributing to air pollution.