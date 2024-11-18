Published 18:13 IST, November 18th 2024
Air Purifier, Mask Sales Up as Delhi-NCR Grapples with Severe Air Pollution
With pollution levels escalating to alarming levels in Delhi, the sale of air purifiers and masks have surged significantly, according to traders in the city.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Air purifier, mask sales up as Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:13 IST, November 18th 2024