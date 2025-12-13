Air Quality Deteriorates, Delhi Chokes On Dense Layer Of Toxic Smog; 'Very Poor' AQI Recorded At 393 | VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality witnessed a sharp deterioration on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 393 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation follows a continuation of poor air quality conditions observed on Friday as well. According to official data, the AQI stood at 349 at around 4 pm on December 12. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

As a result, several places in the capital were classified as 'severe'. According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 436 and was enveloped in a thick blanket of toxic smog. Other locations, such as Ashok Vihar (435), ITO (425), DTU (426), and Nehru Nagar (427), showed a severe decline in air quality, recording a 'severe' category.

However, air quality varied across the city, with several areas recording an AQI in the 'Very Poor' category. According to the CPCB, Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 312, while Shadipur registered 375. Okhla Phase 2 and Dwarka Sector 8 recorded AQI of 400 and 394, respectively, indicating slightly better air quality than other areas but still reflecting a decline.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that her government is working on multiple fronts to effectively and sustainably control pollution in the capital. She stated that eliminating dust pollution is among the government's top priorities. To achieve this goal, wall-to-wall roads are being constructed across Delhi at an 'accelerated' pace.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Gupta said that to ensure there are no hurdles in road construction, MLAs have been provided with substantial funds amounting to several crores. She emphasised that pollution control cannot be achieved through government efforts alone; active public participation is equally important. Citizens must understand their role in reducing dust and smoke and act accordingly.